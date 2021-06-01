Financial literacy, equal access to money topics of Black economic summit in Tulsa

"What they did was support each other collectively," he said. "They actually worked on capital flows, money flows. They recirculated black dollars. They supported each other. And they grew collective wealth.

"Tulsa was bustling 100-plus years ago. Tulsa should be Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Miami (Florida) because it was ahead of those cities back then. But racism crushed the soul of the city, and it crushed the people. It crushed the business. It crushed the economy, except for a select few. "And if we don't hold up a mirror of how destructive and systemic institutional racism is for everybody, we all are going to miss understanding how to work collectively how to solve something so big."

Hill Harper urged Blacks to consider cryptocurrency as a way to bypass the historically unfair lending practices of traditional financial institutions. He recently launched Black Wall Street, a digital wallet for peer-to-peer payment and the ability to trade cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.

"We have to see the road map, see what people are doing, speak about it and then launch other alternative platforms that battle them," Harper said. "…We recirculate the digital dollar. Then, we have the ability to give out $5 to $50,000 small business loans.