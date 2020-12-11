 Skip to main content
Financial Empowerment Center offering free monetary counseling opens in Tulsa

Financial Empowerment Center offering free monetary counseling opens in Tulsa

Tulsa Skyline

 Tom Gilbert

Officials welcomed Tulsa’s Financial Empowerment Center with a virtual ribbon cutting Thursday.

The FEC is a partnership between the city of Tulsa and Goodwill Industries of Tulsa and is supported with public and private funds, including a two-year grant from the Cities for Financial Empowerment (CFE) Fund.

The FEC, whose central hub will be at 1667 S. Yale Ave., will offer one-on-one financial counseling at no cost. Because of the pandemic, services will be conducted virtually to start.

“Our fellow Tulsans deserve the opportunity to be financial resilient and to thrive,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “With the opening of this new financial empowerment center, they will have the tools to make that possible.”

English- and Spanish-speaking counselors will be available for clients, and Goodwill will contract with LanguageLine Solutions to help patrons who speak other languages, Bynum said.

“We want municipal financial empowerment in Tulsa to be a fundamental aspect of help and recovery, especially as we proceed to overcome the challenges posed by the pandemic …” he said.

CFE Fund CEO Jonathan Mintz said CFE works in more than 100 cities and counties across the country. It has helped reduce at least $160 million in debt and build savings of more than $26 million.

“This center that Tulsa is launching (Thursday) is really a flagship program,” Mintz said “It is a bold statement on behalf of an administration to its residents, which is to say that a topic as complex and important as finances…merits and will receive high quality one-on-one services.”

Brent Sadler is chief community investment officer for the Tulsa Area United Way.

“We are excited that this initiative will meet people where they are,” he said. “It meets them with information, those personalized resources that you’ve heard about, to make the best decisions for their lives and the lives of their families.”

