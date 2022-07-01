Financial assistance made available for Oklahomans to pay home energy bills

Short-term financial assistance is available to help Oklahomans pay their home energy bills.

Home Energy Aid Month is an annual effort uniting Public Service Company of Oklahoma, The Salvation Army, City of Tulsa and other local utilities to help raise awareness and support for area residents who need temporary assistance to pay their home heating or cooling bill.

Families and individuals who qualify for Home Energy Aid receive assistance through the Salvation Army to help pay their utility bills.

"Every year, our customers show compassion and generously assist those who are facing short-term financial hardship," Tiffini Jackson, PSO vice president of external affairs, said in a statement. "They understand the importance of helping their neighbors during hard times and with PSO matching donations this month, it’s a great time to donate. PSO pays administrative fees so 100% of your donation goes directly to individuals and families in need."

PSO’s Light A Life program was established to provide customers a way to help our neighbors during their time of hardship.

PSO customers who pay through mail may include a donation in their regular payment and check the Light a Light box on the bill stub. Online customers can donation through the Light A Life page on the PSO website. Donations may also be made directly to The Salvation Army at www.salarmytulsa.org.

Every penny donated goes to those in need. No money raised is used for administrative or operational costs, and all donations are tax-deductible.

