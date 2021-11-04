Final route OK'd for 76-mile Sooner-Wekiwa electric transmission line project

The final route for a new, 76-mile electric transmission line in Oklahoma has been approved.

Transource Energy, a partnership between Ohio-based American Electric Power (AEP) and Evergy, is developing the Sooner-Wekiwa Project, an overhead line the company said is designed to save customers hundreds of millions of dollars.

AEP is the parent company of Tulsa-based Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO), which generates, transmits and distributes electric power to about 565,000 retail customers in eastern and southwestern Oklahoma.

In July, Transource announced the project, which was introduced to the public via in-person open houses and virtual town halls. The final line route for the new 345-kilovolt (kV) line was selected after taking into account public feeback and cultural, historic and environmental information.

"Public input is essential to siting transmission lines," Transource Director Todd Burns said in a statement. "We met with hundreds of people and considered their comments along with a host of natural, cultural and recreational resources that were identified in the process. Ultimately, we were able to develop a line route that best balances the overall priorities and the need for reliable, affordable electricity."