Fewer people likely to travel this holiday season, furthering pandemic-induced decline of hotel industry

About 72% of Americans are unlikely to travel for Thanksgiving and 69% are expected to shun travel for Christmas, exacerbating the challenges facing the hospitality industry, according to a recently released survey commissioned by the American Hotel & Lodging Association.

The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic has been more profound on business travel.

Only 8% of Americans say they have taken an overnight business trip since March, and just 19% of respondents currently employed — 8% of all adults — expect to travel for business within the next six months, the survey said. In addition, 62% of employed Americans have no plans to stay in a hotel for business.

"This holiday season will be an especially difficult time for all Americans, and our industry is no exception," Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the AHLA, said in a statement. "Fewer people will be traveling, and business travel remains nearly nonexistent.

"That’s why it’s so important for Congress to pass a relief bill now. Millions of Americans are out of work and thousands of small businesses are struggling to keep their doors open. We cannot afford to wait until the next Congress is sworn in for relief. They need help now."