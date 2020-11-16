Fewer people likely to travel this holiday season, furthering pandemic-induced decline of hotel industry

About 72% of Americans are unlikely to travel for Thanksgiving and 69% are expected to shun travel for Christmas, exacerbating the challenges facing the hospitality industry, according to a recently released survey commissioned by the American Hotel & Lodging Association.
The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic has been more profound on business travel.
Only 8% of Americans say they have taken an overnight business trip since March, and just 19% of respondents currently employed — 8% of all adults — expect to travel for business within the next six months, the survey said. In addition, 62% of employed Americans have no plans to stay in a hotel for business.
"This holiday season will be an especially difficult time for all Americans, and our industry is no exception," Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the AHLA, said in a statement. "Fewer people will be traveling, and business travel remains nearly nonexistent.
"That’s why it’s so important for Congress to pass a relief bill now. Millions of Americans are out of work and thousands of small businesses are struggling to keep their doors open. We cannot afford to wait until the next Congress is sworn in for relief. They need help now."
The survey of 2,200 adults was conducted Nov. 2-4 by the Washington, D.C.-based market research company Morning Consult on behalf of AHLA.
The survey also found that 32% of respondents have taken an overnight vacation or leisure trip since March. Also, 44% say their next hotel stay for vacation or leisure travel will be a year or more from now or they have no plans to stay in a hotel.
"For those who are considering traveling for the holidays, hotels will be ready to welcome you," Rogers said. "Through our Safe Stay initiative, hotels have enhanced our already rigorous cleaning protocols to be more transparent and give travelers even more peace of mind,"
Hotel occupancy rates partially rebounded from record lows in April, but they have continued to decline since Labor Day. Nationwide hotel occupancy was 44.4% for the week ending Oct. 31 compared to 62.6% the same week last year, according to STR Inc., which provides data for the hospitality industry worldwide.
Without further governmental assistance, 74% of hotels said they would be forced into further layoffs, respondents of the survey said.
