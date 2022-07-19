 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Federal/state recovery center opens in Muskogee for spring storm victims

A joint federal/state Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) has opened in Muskogee County to help residents affected by severe storms, tornadoes and flooding that occurred May 2-8.

Residents from any of the seven designated counties can meet with FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration specialists to get help with their disaster assistance applications, upload documents and have their questions about federal disaster assistance answered at the center.

The seven designated counties are Adair, Cherokee, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Pottawatomie, Seminole and Tulsa.

The DRC is open at Harris-Jobe Elementary School, 2809 N. Country Club Road in Muskogee. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. The center is following COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required for employees, volunteers and survivors.

