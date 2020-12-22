Federal coronavirus relief bill welcomed by state restaurant industry

The Oklahoma Restaurant Association is lauding Congress's recently unveiled $900 billion coronavirus relief bill.

It includes several items that will benefit restaurants, most importantly a second round of access to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), with unique provisions aimed to assist the restaurant industry, which continues to endure unparalleled job and revenue losses.

"From the day Oklahoma restaurants were impacted by the pandemic, the Oklahoma Restaurant Association has worked with the National Restaurant Association to press Congress and the Trump Administration for both long-term and short-term economic support," Jim Hopper, president and CEO of the ORA, said in a statement.

"This bill will help Oklahoma restaurants with much needed capital that will create more time for us to work with Congress to create the additional programs to save our community restaurants.”

The bill targets restaurant relief with provisions that include:

• Enhanced PPP loan size. The PPP provides a business with a forgivable loan based on 2.5 times its monthly payroll costs. Restaurants, however, can seek forgivable loans based on 3.5 times monthly payroll costs.