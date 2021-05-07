Federal agency awards $2 million contract to Skiatook aerospace company

A Skiatook company has been awarded a $2 million federal contract for aircraft and airframe structural components.
Hosie Aerospace Services was chosen for the job by the Defense Logistics Agency, of Richmond, Va.
Tags
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Rhett Morgan
Staff Writer
I'm in my fourth decade as a reporter. I cover real-estate development, manufacturing, aerospace, entrepreneurship and all other topics related to the Work and Money section.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today