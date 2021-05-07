 Skip to main content
Federal agency awards $2 million contract to Skiatook aerospace company
Federal agency awards $2 million contract to Skiatook aerospace company

A Skiatook company has been awarded a $2 million federal contract for aircraft and airframe structural components.

Hosie Aerospace Services was chosen for the job by the Defense Logistics Agency, of Richmond, Va.

