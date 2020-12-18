FCC's auction to improve rural broadband praised by Congressman Mullin

A total of 50,617 households or businesses in Oklahoma’s Second Congressional District will get access to high-speed broadband in the next 10 years, representing an investment of $79,828,448.

"My district is the only congressional district in the country where broadband is available to less than half the population," Mullin said in a statement. "Rural consumers need the bandwidth necessary to deliver educational opportunities for children and adults, telemedicine care for patients, news and entertainment content to consumers and more markets for businesses’ goods and services. This investment will help ensure rural Oklahomans are not left behind in the Internet economy.”