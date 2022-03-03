Fat Guys employee arrested after gun reportedly pulled on customers

An employee at Fat Guys Burger Bar in the Greenwood District is accused of pulling a gun on customers Wednesday night, Tulsa police said.

The man then hid in the restaurant's restroom and a next-door business for over five hours before surrendering to officers, police said in a Facebook post.

Police said a woman told them she, her husband and their child had gone into the restaurant at 140 N. Greenwood Ave. to order food. Finding no one there, she went outside to get an employee, but that employee, Caleb Dean, grabbed his waistband to intimidate them, police said they were told. The woman said Dean then went back inside the restaurant, grabbed a gun and pointed it at the family.

When officers arrived about 9:45 p.m., Dean was walking toward a restroom. The officers told Dean to stop, but he went through the doorway, anyway, police said.

The restaurant was cleared of other people, and officers made multiple announcements for Dean to come out of the restroom, but he refused, they said.

After reviewing surveillance footage, officers learned that Dean had climbed into the ceiling and gone into a neighboring business. After five hours, officers were able to get Dean out of the building and into custody. They also recovered the gun.

Dean reportedly told officers he was smoking outside when the incident began. He said the victim's husband was aggressive toward him when Dean told them not to come back into the restaurant.

Dean said he pulled the gun out to avoid being assaulted.

Police said Dean was arrested on complaints of assault with a deadly weapon, obstructing or interfering with an officer and unlawfully carrying a gun.

He was being held in lieu of $25,100 bond, according to Tulsa County jail records.

