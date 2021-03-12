Fairview gets $1.25 million in federal assistance for medical center improvement

The city of Fairview has been awarded a $1.25 million CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant to assist in the expansion of the outpatient therapy department of Fairview Regional Medical Center.

Fairview is about 80 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.

The grant, which is through the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration (EDA), will be matched with $336,199 in local investment and is expected to create 20 jobs.

"…These targeted funds, provided through bipartisan legislation we enacted last year, will help FRMC continue to provide critical therapy services to Northwest Oklahoma as we recover from the pandemic," Oklahoma U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe said in a statement.

The project was made possible by the regional planning efforts led by the Northern Oklahoma Development Authority, which EDA funds to help bring together the public and private sectors to create an economic development roadmap.

