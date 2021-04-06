Fab Lab Tulsa prepares to build new center, Hardesty Hub for Makers

Fab Lab Tulsa has announced plans for its new facility, Hardesty Hub for Makers.

Designed by GH2 Architects, LLC, Hardesty Hub for Makers will be a two-story, 13,500-square-foot center at 501 S. Lewis Ave. in the Kendall Whittier neighborhood.

It is scheduled to be completed in January.

The nonprofit Fab Lab Tulsa combines education, community and workforce and business programming to encourage innovation, design-thinking, problem-solving and change-making. One of the goals of the new project is to provide equitable access to 21st Century digital fabrication tools, equipment and technology.,

GH2 is partnering with Thompson Construction on the design-build project. The new space will feature a larger main studio with innovative technologies, larger wood shop, specialized metal shop and two dedicated learning spaces for education and workforce programming.

It will use an open studio-style floor plan with high ceilings, abundant natural light and multiple exterior views of the neighborhood.

Fab Lab Tulsa is among more than 1,800 officially chartered Fab Labs in more than 78 countries.

