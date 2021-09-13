'Extremely difficult on us': Federal vaccine mandate creates negative reaction within area business circles

"I do not appreciate this," he said about the guidance. "I do not trust the vaccine. It has not been out long enough, and it only recently got (FDA) approval. I am not about to force my employees to be subjected to that. Everyone can make their own decisions as they see fit."

Bobby Stem, executive director of Oklahoma Association of General Contractors, said the organization "has grave concerns" over Biden's executive order.

In a lengthy and strong statement, Stem argued that highway construction in Oklahoma would be affected as the order would disrupt completion of infrastructure projects and distress the already-compromised supply chain.

"Yes, we do, and need to, take the new COVID variant very seriously," said Stem. "However, a blanket mandate on companies with more than 100 workers who do highway construction is grossly unreasonable and not a fit for every workplace.

"This only adds to the distress of road and bridge builders having enough employees on hand to complete essential construction projects vital to our safety and the nation's supply chain."

But many companies were already moving toward mandates or at least had strongly encouraged employees to get vaccinated and test when necessary.