Experienced developers behind Jenks rental home community project

A local developer with an urban foundation is going suburban with his newest venture.

Trulo Homes, a roughly $25 million rental home community being built in Jenks, is the creation of Red River Development, a company started two years ago by Steven Watts; his brother, Ryan Watts; and Jay Dempsey.

Steven Watts also heads Rose Rock Development Partners, which in the past several years has spearheaded the conversion of two roughly century-old structures downtown — the former Adams Hotel and the Reunion Building — into multifamily projects.

Trulo has the backing of Southern California-based equity firm Monument Square Investment Group.

“It’s really kind of a newer concept that blends high-end, multifamily community with a single-family neighborhood,” said Steven Watts, a managing partner of Red River Development. “It has a lot of the same amenities that you find in a newer construction multifamily property, like a large clubhouse with a 24-7 gym, a resort-style swimming pool, a dog park, walking trails and outdoor kitchen.

“The nice thing is that you have your own home with its own backyard and its own front porch, with no shared walls.”

Trulo Homes, 11131 S. Kennedy Court, will encompass 138 one-, two- and three-bedroom residences and will open over seven phases, starting with 12 homes and the clubhouse in November.

The Jenks project is the residual of Watts’ observing the housing market with colleagues, particularly Dempsey, Watts said. Dempsey is co-founder and managing partner of Fort Worth, Texas-based Civitas Senior Living, whose communities are all over the country.

“He really started to notice that in a lot of his independent living communities, the products that performed the best were the cottages,” Watts said. “He noticed those were leasing up faster than anything he had. We started talking about making a market-rate product available for all ages that kind of mirrored some of his cottages he was building.”

A Trulo site also is under way in Oklahoma City and scheduled to open in summer of 2023, and locations in Kansas City, Missouri, and Bentonville, Arkansas, are breaking ground soon, Watts said, adding that the group is eyeing such plans for Broken Arrow.

“So far, feedback has been strong,” he said. “We’re getting into a lot of demographics. The person who might go to rent in a traditional single-family neighborhood, this is an option for them instead to rent a brand new house in a neighborhood designed as a high-end rental community.

“We have a lot of folks who are in that empty-nester category who travel a lot. There are also people who want to be in that Jenks school system. And for young professionals, it’s an easy commute to downtown Tulsa.”

