Expansive office building in Jenks sells for $33.2M

A large office building in Jenks has sold for the second time in less than a year.

A limited liability company called SE 244 S Gateway (Jenks) Transitory recently acquired the four-story, 87,304-square-foot building for $33,298,500 from Florida-based KAWA Capital Management, doing business as Tulsa Fee Owner, LLC, Tulsa County and real estate records show.

The buyer is linked to Syndicated Equities, a Chicago-based real estate firm that listed the property as a new acquisition on its website. KAWA purchased the building for $28,146,000 from a Tulsa management company in June, real estate documents indicate.

Gateway First Bank, which employs 350 people in the building that has served as its headquarters since 2016, will continue operations in the space, said Melissa Bogle, Gateway's vice president/corporate communications.

In 2019, Gateway Mortgage Group merged with a 100-year-old community bank to become Gateway First Bank.

Gateway Mortgage was founded by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt in 2000. He served as CEO until 2018, when he was elected governor.

Gateway is not affiliated with building's previous owner or Syndicated Equities, Bogle said.