Ex-Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner named to national insurance fraud coalition

Former Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner John Doak has been appointed to the Amicus Committee of the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud, it was announced Monday.

Doak is chief operating officer of Insurance Care Direct and served as Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner from 2011 to 2019. Previously, he served in corporate positions at Marsh, Aon Risk Services, HNI Risk Services, and Ascension Insurance.

For more than 20 years, the Amicus Committee has been an anti-fraud voice to American courts that regularly weighs in on both federal and state cases.

"I look forward to John D. Doak’s work as a member of the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud’s amicus review where his expertise will help continue the Coalition’s legacy of influential briefs," Matthew J. Smith, executive director of the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud, said in a statement.

Doak also has served as chair as chair of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners’ (NAIC) Antifraud Task Force and the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud’s Executive Committee, and he has testified about insurance fraud issues before the U.S. Senate.

"John Doak is a man of character and integrity who has worked for decades to fight fraud and protect consumers," Seth Cohen, co-chair of ICD, said in a statement. "Since he joined ICD in 2019, Mr. Doak has led the company’s industry engagement efforts and in 2019 ICD joined the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud at his request. ICD continues to support his work with the Coalition and on behalf of ICD, I congratulate Mr. Doak on his new role as a member of the Coalition’s Amicus Committee."

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.