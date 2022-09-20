Event to celebrate ag educators, cattle producers

GOBOB Pipe & Steel in Mounds is hosting a free event to show appreciation to all agriculture teachers, FFA advisers and cattle producers.

The program's goal is also to connect with Oklahoma State University Extension and its members as well as with the OSU Beef Research Department. This is a chance for cattle producers to learn more about what these educators do for them, and how to access their information.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at GOBOB Pipe & Steel, 5873 W. 181st St. South, in Mounds. Attendance is free but you must RSVP by Thursday, by noon by calling 918-827-4500 or by emailing janeen@gobobpipe.com. Include name, occupation, phone, email and number in the party.

Speakers include Dr. Laura Goodman from OSU Beef Research, Earl H. Ward from the OSU Extension Service and Rick Hodges, FFA adviser at Kellyville Public Schools.