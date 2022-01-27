Event parking rates hiked at several downtown Tulsa facilities

Event rates at six downtown parking facilities owned by the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity will as much as double under an increase TAEO approved Thursday.
The hikes, primarily a jump from the current $10 to a maximum of $20, go into effect immediately at Civic Center Parkade, 100 West, Boulder Lot, Williams North and South garages and Main Park Plaza.
It marks the first such increase in at least seven years, said Kian Kamas, executive director of TAEO, which is expected to invest almost $3 million into upgrades at the parking facilities over the next two fiscal years.
American Parking operates all but two of TAEO's parking facilities: Williams North and South garages, which are run by SP+.
Both operators pushed for the fee bump from $10 to as much as $20 to be able to adjust the rate based upon the projected attendance of surrounding event venues such as the BOK Center and Cox Business Convention Center.
TAEO's Asset Management Operations Committee Committee said the rate hike will help TAEO facilities stay competitive with other parking properties that charge more than $40 for highly attended events.
The new event rates at all six properties will have a $20 ceiling, with the exception of Civic Center Parkade parking for the Convention Center, for which the rate moves from $5 to a maximum $10.
"The occupancies at the Civic Center (Convention Center) are not as intense as at the BOK," American Parking CEO George Shaffer said. "Generally speaking, events at the Convention Center are such that they don't have a high peak, like a concert, where there is a big influx of people.
"They have a trade show, like we had a boat show a couple of weeks ago, where there's not a huge peak demand. We felt like the $10 was more appropriate than the $20."
Daily and hourly rates, where available, also will increase at the TAEO properties.
Daily rates will go from $3 to $5 at the Boulder Lot and from $8 to $10 at Williams North and South, and evening fees at Williams South will go from $4 to $5.
Hourly rates at the Civic Center Parkade will move from $2 to $5, to $5 to $10.
Further, a parking class has been added to the Main Park Plaza garage to allow for an extended term contract, which wasn't previously allowed under the TPA bond indenture. this will allow larger parking groups to lock into a slightly discounted rate that automatically escalates over a term of 5-10 years.
Parking operations represent 66% of TAEO's parking revenues and consume 57% of the organization's expenses. TAEO's operating budget for fiscal year '22 is about $8.6 million.