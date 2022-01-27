Event parking rates hiked at several downtown Tulsa facilities

Event rates at six downtown parking facilities owned by the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity will as much as double under an increase TAEO approved Thursday.

The hikes, primarily a jump from the current $10 to a maximum of $20, go into effect immediately at Civic Center Parkade, 100 West, Boulder Lot, Williams North and South garages and Main Park Plaza.

It marks the first such increase in at least seven years, said Kian Kamas, executive director of TAEO, which is expected to invest almost $3 million into upgrades at the parking facilities over the next two fiscal years.

American Parking operates all but two of TAEO's parking facilities: Williams North and South garages, which are run by SP+.

Both operators pushed for the fee bump from $10 to as much as $20 to be able to adjust the rate based upon the projected attendance of surrounding event venues such as the BOK Center and Cox Business Convention Center.

TAEO's Asset Management Operations Committee Committee said the rate hike will help TAEO facilities stay competitive with other parking properties that charge more than $40 for highly attended events.

