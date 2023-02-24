The city has granted the development team behind the Evans-Fintube mixed-use project until June 1 to shore up the group's composition in light of recent alterations.

Three weeks ago, the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity revealed that real estate development consultant Michael Collins and J.E. Dunn Capital Partners no longer have predevelopment roles with Team Alchemy, which was awarded the Evans-Fintube project in the spring.

At that time, Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity Executive Director Kian Kamas said the organization would take the next 30 days to understand the state of Team Alchemy and determine whether it has the "capability and financing capacity" to carry through with the project.

Collins, formerly with J.E. Dunn Capital Partners and now with Grayson Capital, has completed more than $3.8 billion worth of public finance, real estate investment and development projects, according to information contained in Team Alchemy's proposal. The Dunn business, which is listed as a general partner/equity partner in the Tulsa project, has invested at least $152 million in design-build-finance projects totaling $1.25 billion, documents indicate.

The $30 million-plus Phase 1 of the Tulsa proposal involves reimagining the Oklahoma Iron Works building on the 22-acre Evans-Fintube property north of downtown.

Headed by Franchell Abdalla, Team Alchemy is led by locally based Be Good Development Partners, for whom Abdalla serves as principal, and includes local, state and national architects, engineers and preservation specialists.

Team Alchemy was selected for the project after a yearlong, community-driven process and a request for proposals.

Abdalla spoke with Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity leaders this week, and Kamas relayed the news of Team Alchemy's extension to the board's trustees Thursday at their regular monthly meeting.

"Following notification of shifts in the development team for Team Alchemy due to the exit of J.E. Dunn Capital Partners and Michael Collins and Grayson Capital, PartnerTulsa (Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity) has provided a 120-day window for the project team to provide documentation on experience, qualifications and financial capability as defined in the original Request for Proposals issued on September 8, 2021," Kamas said in a statement. "We expect to evaluate all documentation following the June 1, 2023 deadline and will determine next steps based upon information received."

Abdalla attended Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity and Tulsa Development Authority meetings Thursday.

"Their want from me is to find a co-development partner that can pass similar thresholds to what J.E. Dunn Capital Partners and Michael Collins did," she said by phone this week. "What I want the community to understand is that this project still has the financial capacity to be delivered. Everything that has been leveraged to this point wasn't as a result of Michael Collins. So any concerns around not being able to get the money to do the development were always within my role as project lead. I will continue, in partnership with community and others, to raise the funding.

"Any co-developer that comes into the mix is definitely going to help support that. But it was always within my role to put together the team, cast the vision and raise the money. The project will be funded, and it will get built."

Collins founded Kansas City, Missouri-based Grayson Capital last spring after leaving J.E. Dunn, also headquartered in Kansas City.

"We did not come to terms on project direction and delivery," he wrote to the Tulsa World in an email, referring to the Evans-Fintube project. "The community deserves nothing but the best development to bolster economic vitality."

In interviews with the Tulsa World, Abdalla has taken issue with the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity's labeling of J.E. Dunn Capital Partners and Collins as previous co-developers in the Evans-Fintube project.

She said she asked Collins late last month to exit his role as a predevelopment consultant, adding that J.E. Dunn Construction remains a building partner. The city of Tulsa and TAEO are equity partners in the project.

"While I know it is difficult to fully capture the changes in the project, the team that was awarded the project was always led by me as the developer," Abdalla emphasized. "There have been no changes in my team, except for the removal of Michael Collins from the project.

"The community should not be concerned. The team is intact. The people that are missing in the project are people who can be hired. Mr. Collins was an employee at the time that capacity was being leveraged."

In a December 2021 email from Abdalla to people associated with the project, she presents J.E. Dunn as a co-developer. Earlier this month, Kamas sought clarification from Todd Navrat, vice president and general counsel for J.E. Dunn Construction.

He wrote that J.E. Dunn Construction remains committed to Evans-Fintube as a building partner, adding that "J.E. Dunn Capital Partners will not be involved in the pre-development stage of the project. Should the project progress to a point where vertical (construction) financing is being pursued and should J.E. Dunn Construction be the builder of the project, J.E. Dunn Capital Partners would seriously consider assisting the development team with vertical financing, should such assistance be needed."

Emily Gallagher is vice president of communications for J.E. Dunn Construction and its subsidiaries.

"J.E. Dunn Capital Partners’ primary business is arranging financing and investing in real estate development projects built by our parent company, J.E. Dunn Construction Company, once those projects are ready to start construction," Gallagher wrote in a statement. "Unfortunately, Evans-Fintube is too early in the development cycle and needs resources that J.E. Dunn Capital Partners is not able to provide. J.E. Dunn Capital Partners and J.E. Dunn Construction Company remain supportive of the Evans-Fintube development."

The proposed Phase 1 of Evans-Fintube includes the renovation of historic structures at the city-owned site with a mix of retail, restaurant and office uses, Kamas said.

Highlighted in Phase 2 of Team Alchemy’s proposal is The Beacon, a 42-story, mixed-use structure. As proposed, the building could include rooftop dining, a hotel, a performance theater, studio space, first-floor retail and mixed-income multifamily housing.

May 2022 video: Evans-Fintube project includes saving Oklahoma Iron Works Building