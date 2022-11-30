Eufaula marine business gets new owner

A Claremore native who spent decades in the boat lift sector has purchased a Eufaula marine business.

Mick Webber, former president and CEO of HydroHoist Marine Group, now owns Marine Development Inc. (MDI), a three-decade-old company whose specialties include new marina construction, expansions and restoration and repair.

Webber will lead his team while third- and fourth-generation members of the Otis family, Jeff and Jeremy Otis, will remain highly involved in day-to-day operations.

"We have such an amazing opportunity here to reach for more growth, while continuing an exceptional legacy laid out by the Otis family," Webber said in a statement.

"As has always been the case with MDI, we will fulfill our promises on-time and on-budget. I am eager to help MDI and the team focus on long-term sustainability and innovation. The key is retaining and developing the best people in the industry, maintaining exceptional support and delivering outstanding products to new and existing clients."