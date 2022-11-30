 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eufaula marine business gets new owner

  • 0

A Claremore native who spent decades in the boat lift sector has purchased a Eufaula marine business.

Mick Webber, former president and CEO of HydroHoist Marine Group, now owns Marine Development Inc. (MDI), a three-decade-old company whose specialties include new marina construction, expansions and restoration and repair.

Webber will lead his team while third- and fourth-generation members of the Otis family, Jeff and Jeremy Otis, will remain highly involved in day-to-day operations.

"We have such an amazing opportunity here to reach for more growth, while continuing an exceptional legacy laid out by the Otis family," Webber said in a statement.

"As has always been the case with MDI, we will fulfill our promises on-time and on-budget. I am eager to help MDI and the team focus on long-term sustainability and innovation. The key is retaining and developing the best people in the industry, maintaining exceptional support and delivering outstanding products to new and existing clients."

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk is still the world's richest man despite losing $100 billion in 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert