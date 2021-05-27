Eskimo Joe's Promotional Products Group lands on Cherry Street

At least in this region, few can match Stan Clark's ability to merchandise.

He has sold tens of millions of Eskimo Joe's T-shirts, and the company's brand is recognized internationally.

That is why 27 years after Clark and a partner opened Eskimo Joe's restaurant in Stillwater, Clark started Eskimo Joe's Promotional Products Group (EJPPG) in 2002.

The firm's newest location in Tulsa, 1551 E. 15th St., Suite 201, features a sales office and its first showroom in the city.

"The development at Cherry Street has always fascinated me," Clark said by phone. "We just got to looking for a new location. Cherry Street just has that charm. We just thought this feels so `Joesy.'"

A business-to-business firm and the largest division of Clark's companies, EJPPG has maintained an office in Tulsa since 2003, most recently in a high-rise in south Tulsa. The new, 2,500-square-foot location provides promotional products, branded apparel, logos and screen printing and embroidery services to businesses, schools, nonprofits and others.

"It's a chance to really dig in, understand the client's needs and wants and what are they trying to achieve," Clark said. "And everything we do is totally custom."