Equipment company auction scheduled Feb. 25 in Cushing

An auction at a Cushing equipment company has been scheduled at 10 a.m. Feb. 25.
Stillwater-based Pickens Auctions will conduct the event at Continental Concrete Equipment, 848 E. N. St.
The auction will include items that have been replaced by new equipment, featuring brands such as CAT, John Deere, Komatsu, Ford, GMC and Dodge.
Partial proceeds from the auction will benefit local 4H and FFA programs in Oklahoma.
Rhett Morgan
Staff Writer
I'm in my fourth decade as a reporter. I cover real-estate development, manufacturing, aerospace, entrepreneurship and all other topics related to the Work and Money section.
