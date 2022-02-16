 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Equipment company auction scheduled Feb. 25 in Cushing
An auction at a Cushing equipment company has been scheduled at 10 a.m. Feb. 25.

Stillwater-based Pickens Auctions will conduct the event at Continental Concrete Equipment, 848 E. N. St.

The auction will include items that have been replaced by new equipment, featuring brands such as CAT, John Deere, Komatsu, Ford, GMC and Dodge.

Partial proceeds from the auction will benefit local 4H and FFA programs in Oklahoma.

