EPA awards Oklahoma Corporation Commission Brownfields assessment grant of $2 million

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 6 has selected the Oklahoma Corporation Commission for a Brownfields community-wide assessment grant for states and tribes.

The OCC will receive $2 million to assist with assessments of environmental sites and to aid local high-priority areas of concern.

The grant will fund opportunities to conduct a total of sixty-four environmental site assessments and a creation of a Brownfield inventory. Additionally, four supplemental assessments will also be conducted. The primary area of focus will be within areas of Midwest City, Tonkawa and Guymon.

“EPA is committed to assisting all communities regardless of size,” Region 6 administrator Earthea Nance said in a statement. “EPA is proud to continue supporting this work that benefits the people, neighborhoods and businesses in any location. This grant will help communities better understand their risk and clean up the environment to improve public health. We look forward to seeing the results of this funding provide more opportunity to help reinvest in local communities in Oklahoma.

A brownfield is a property for which the expansion, redevelopment or reuse may be complicated by the presence or potential presence of a hazardous substance, pollutant or contaminant. Redevelopment made possible through the program includes everything from grocery stores and affordable housing to health centers, museums, greenways and solar farms.

Since its inception in 1995, EPA’s investments in brownfield sites have leveraged more than $35 billion in cleanup and redevelopment.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.