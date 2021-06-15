Environmental Protection Agency highlights Tulsa's number of energy-efficient buildings

Tulsa has earned a spot on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's annual "Top Cities" list, spotlighting the cities with the largest number of ENERGY STAR certified commercial and multifamily buildings last year.
Tulsa ranks 10th among the nation’s mid-sized cities, tied with Madison, Wisconsin. A year ago, Tulsa’s 28 ENERGY STAR certified commercial and multifamily buildings saved more than $1.4 million and 12,826 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions, equivalent to taking more than 2,700 passenger vehicles off the road.
"EPA's ENERGY STAR recognition speaks well for Tulsa's quality of life and sustainability," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement. "Energy efficiency in our commercial and multifamily buildings makes a difference for sustainability and profitability, strengthening our overall local economy."
Commercial buildings are responsible for 18% of the nation’s energy use and cost more than $190 billion per year in energy bills. ENERGY STAR certified buildings use an average of 35% less energy and are responsible for 35% less carbon dioxide emissions than typical buildings.
"Cities and communities play an essential role in reducing energy use in commercial and multifamily buildings," EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said in a statement. "With help from ENERGY STAR, city leaders and building owners are working together to strengthen their economies and reduce the emissions that lead to climate change."
First released in 2009, EPA’s list of cities with the most ENERGY STAR certified buildings shows how buildings across America are embracing energy efficiency as a simple and effective way to save money and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
To create the annual list, EPA tallies the number of ENERGY STAR certified buildings within each metropolitan area, as defined by the U.S. Census.
The top three large cities in the rankings are Los Angeles, Washington D.C. and San Francisco.