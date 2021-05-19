 Skip to main content
Entrepreneur sets up shop on Black Wall Street
One of the green awning storefronts on Black Wall Street has a new entrepreneur.

She is Angela Robinson, who owns Black Wall Street Corner Store and More, 109 N. Greenwood Ave. Wednesday was its soft opening and a grand opening is scheduled June 2.

The business sits where a shoe parlor operated in the 1920s, she said.

"I am very excited to be at this location," Robinson said. "It's giving homage to my ancestors, the people that were before me."

The business will specialize in Black Wall souvenirs, jewelry, paper goods, toys, snacks, ice cream, candy and "everything that was missing in this area," she said.

For about three years, Robinson operated a dollar store that she started with her sister, Earlene Stevenson, at 1605 N. Peoria Ave.

The arrival of Robinson's new store coincides with the upcoming commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

The tragedy wiped out the African American business district that stretched along Greenwood Avenue from the Santa Fe Railroad tracks as far north as Pine Street. Obliterated by white mobs, Black Wall Street rebuilt itself and reached its peak following World War II, only to begin a gradual decline.

"We just need more people and come in and patronize and support all the businesses that are in this community," Robinson said. "It's something I'm doing and I hope other businesses in the community do the same thing."

She plans to partner with other vendors on inventory.

"I want any people who are local to be able to come in and show me their items or what they are selling or what they've made to see if it's a good fit for this store," she said. "That's something that I'm doing for my community, as well."

Hannibal Johnson talks about "The single worst incident of domestic racial violence in American history.

rhett.morgan@tulsaworld.com

