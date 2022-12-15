 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Entrepreneur program to provide total of $100,000 and training to 10 Tulsa companies

Heartland Forward, Builders + Backers and the Tulsa-based George Kaiser Family Foundation (GKFF) announced a new program and funding Thursday to help Tulsa entrepreneurs scale their new businesses.

The Builders + Backers Stepping Stones Intensive builds on the work during the Builders + Backers Idea Accelerator powered by Heartland Forward and GKFF. This pilot will provide additional support to 10 alumni Builders who have gone through the initial phase of the program and are in the process of creating or expanding revenue-generating businesses.

Members of the Stepping Stones program will participate in a three-day intensive workshop and receive $10,000 each in non-dilutive funding to go toward their business. The workshop will be held Jan. 23-25.

Tulsa companies participating in the Stepping Stone program are BotanicallyBe; Black Rosie Media; Athlete Reserve; Bounceless; Eat36N; Tulsa Policy Institute; The Dose Calc Academy; Scale State; The Barter Shop; and SkillFund.

