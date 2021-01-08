Energy sector in region sports small gains in fourth quarter, Kansas City Fed survey shows

Energy activity in a seven-state region that includes Oklahoma expanded moderately in the last quarter of 2020 but remained below year-ago levels, according to a survey by the Kansas City Fed.
"District drilling and business activity increased in Q4, indicating some recovery from historic lows in 2020," Chad Wilkerson, Oklahoma City Branch executive and economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, said in a statement. "However, firms are increasing output with fewer employees, and additional job cuts are expected. A significant share of firms have plans to reduce emissions moving forward, and most firms also expected higher regulatory costs in the upcoming year."
The Kansas City Fed's quarterly survey monitors oil and gas-related firms located and/or headquartered in the Tenth District, which includes Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado, Nebraska, Wyoming, the western third of Missouri and the northern half of New Mexico. Part of the nation's central bank, the Kansas City Fed participates in setting national monetary policy, supervising and regulating numerous commercial banks and bank holding companies and providing financial services to depository institutions.
Survey results reveal changes in several indicators of energy activity, including drilling, capital spending and employment. Firms also indicate projections for oil and gas prices.
Asked what oil and natural gas prices were necessary for a substantial increase in drilling, respondents said the average price was $56 per barrel of oil and $3.28 per million BTU (British Thermal Unit).
"Current (natural gas) activity will not provide enough volume to meet post-COVID-19 demand recovery," one respondent said. "Over time the demand will be met, returning price to current levels."
Another respondent said, "with a successful vaccine deployment, oil demand will recover through 2021 with full recovery and return to growth by mid-2022."