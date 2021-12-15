Energy company Williams announces two appointments, effective Jan. 1

John D. Porter has named senior vice president and chief financial officer, overseeing all financial aspects of the company. He will replace John Chandler, who announced his planned retirement from Williams earlier this year.

"John’s deep understanding of our business and his relationships with the financial community make him the ideal candidate for our next CFO, and Mary’s strong background in financial reporting, planning and analysis position her as a natural successor for the CAO position," Williams President and CEO Alan Armstrong said in a statement. "Both John and Mary bring a depth of experience and knowledge in all aspects of corporate finance and financial planning that will allow us to continue to move the company forward and deliver value to our stakeholders."