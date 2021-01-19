Employers sought for Tulsa World career fair

The Tulsa World Virtual Career Fair in October connected more than 18,000 job seekers from across our local and regional areas with almost 400 employers.
The next one is Feb. 24-March 7. We are now signing up employers who are interested in the new way to fill their jobs: We will virtually introduce you to job seekers from not only Tulsa but across 77 markets with those willing to relocate or come back home. One job post with us gets you everywhere, including Indeed, Glassdoor, ZipRecruiter and others.
This is a fantastic way to brand your company, let job seekers know why they should work for your company and what makes you stand out amongst others in the same industry.
To learn more and to register, email Careerads@tulsaworld.com or call Jacqui McFarland at 918-833-0330.