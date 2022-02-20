 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Employer booths now available for upcoming career fair
Employer booths now available for upcoming career fair

careerfair2022fb.jpg

Looking for qualified candidates?

The Tulsa World Media Company is hosting Tulsa’s largest career fair on Thursday, March 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Central Park Hall at Expo Square.

Employers, book your booth today and meet more than 1,000 job seekers face to face. Space is limited. Call 918-732-8140 or email careerads@tulsaworld.com.

