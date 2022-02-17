 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Employer booths now available for upcoming career fair
careerfair2022fb.jpg

Looking for qualified job candidates?

The Tulsa World Media Co. is partnering with Green Country Workforce, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission and the American Job Center to host Tulsa’s largest career fair on Thursday, March 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Central Park Hall at Expo Square.

Employers, book your booth today and meet more than 1,000 job seekers face to face. Space is limited. Call 918-732-8140 or email careerads@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video:

