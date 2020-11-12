 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Empire Slice House to reopen restaurant downtown

Empire Slice House to reopen restaurant downtown

{{featured_button_text}}
Empire Slice House (copy)

Empire Slice House pizzeria is pictured in March.

 MATT BARNARD Tulsa World file

Empire Slice House will reopen its restaurant at 417 Main St. on Wednesday.

Part of the Oklahoma City-based restaurant group 84 Hospitality, Empire Slice opened just before the onset of the COVID-19 and later closed to safeguard its staff and patrons.

It will reopen for dine-in or take-out.

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News