Empire Slice House to reopen restaurant downtown

Empire Slice House will reopen its restaurant at 417 Main St. on Wednesday.
Part of the Oklahoma City-based restaurant group 84 Hospitality, Empire Slice opened just before the onset of the COVID-19 and later closed to safeguard its staff and patrons.
It will reopen for dine-in or take-out.
Tags
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Rhett Morgan
Staff Writer
I'm in my fourth decade as a reporter. I cover real-estate development, manufacturing, aerospace, entrepreneurship and all other topics related to the Work and Money section.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today