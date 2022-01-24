Emission-control technology firm from Seattle moving headquarters to Tulsa

A former Seattle-based company that develops emission-control technology has announced that it is moving its headquarters to Tulsa.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation will be housed on the ground floor at 8023 E. 63rd Place, said Matthew Selinger, a spokesman for the company. The Tulsa Regional Chamber will take part in the firm's official opening at 3 p.m. Thursday.

"The move of our headquarters to Tulsa provides both strategic and business development benefits," Jim Deller, chief executive officer of ClearSign, said in a statement. "Tulsa is the epicenter of the global high-tech combustion industry, with highly skilled workforce, and where leaders in the industry like our partner Zeeco (in Broken Arrow) are based.

"We have been steadily growing our presence in Tulsa and plan to continue to expand with new hires and increased collaboration with our partners and suppliers. We are encouraged and very grateful that the Tulsa Chamber and state of Oklahoma have recognized the potential of ClearSign and are extremely supportive of our growth initiatives."