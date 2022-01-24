Emission-control technology firm from Seattle moving headquarters to Tulsa

A former Seattle-based company that develops emission-control technology has announced that it is moving its headquarters to Tulsa.
ClearSign Technologies Corporation will be housed on the ground floor at 8023 E. 63rd Place, said Matthew Selinger, a spokesman for the company. The Tulsa Regional Chamber will take part in the firm's official opening at 3 p.m. Thursday.
"The move of our headquarters to Tulsa provides both strategic and business development benefits," Jim Deller, chief executive officer of ClearSign, said in a statement. "Tulsa is the epicenter of the global high-tech combustion industry, with highly skilled workforce, and where leaders in the industry like our partner Zeeco (in Broken Arrow) are based.
"We have been steadily growing our presence in Tulsa and plan to continue to expand with new hires and increased collaboration with our partners and suppliers. We are encouraged and very grateful that the Tulsa Chamber and state of Oklahoma have recognized the potential of ClearSign and are extremely supportive of our growth initiatives."
ClearSign's board voted to approved the relocation Dec. 31, and some employees began working in Tulsa previous to that, a Tulsa Regional Chamber spokeswoman said. ClearSign employs about 40 people in Tulsa and is in a "ramp-up phase" for jobs, said Selinger, adding that some company operations will remain in Seattle.
"… ClearSign provides innovative technology for the energy and oil and gas industries, making the Tulsa region an ideal location for the company," Arthur Jackson, senior vice president of economic development for the Chamber, said in a statement. "We look forward to working with ClearSign as they expand their local footprint and support key industry sectors in our region."
The company was founded in 2008 and went public in 2012. ClearSign is listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol "CLIR."
"I want to thank the Tulsa Regional Chamber for their tireless efforts to showcase our city's ability to foster high-tech companies like ClearSign," Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement. "I am excited to welcome yet another publicly traded company to our city and I look forward to supporting their growth and the growth of the tech industry in Tulsa."
The Oklahoma Department of Commerce has awarded ClearSign an incentive through the Oklahoma 21th Century Quality Jobs Act incentive program.
"… Oklahoma’s storied history in the energy industry and its evolution and innovation make our state a premier location for ClearSign and other companies active in the energy industry," Scott Mueller, Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development, said in a statement.
"I am confident they will find success and a quality workforce here and I look forward to working alongside the Tulsa Chamber with ClearSign as they continue to grow."