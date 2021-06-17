Electric vehicle maker plans to bring 2,000 jobs to northeast Oklahoma

A California-based electric vehicle maker announced Thursday plans to build a micro-megafactory and bring 2,000 jobs to MidAmerica Industrial Park near Pryor.

Canoo plans to open its Oklahoma facility in 2023. A formal announcement of the project is scheduled at 2 p.m. Thursday at the industrial park.

"We invested millions of dollars to find the right location for our manufacturing facility," Canoo Chairman and CEO Tony Aquila said in a statement. "We’re proud to be American-made and to bring more than 2,000 jobs to Oklahoma. because of its leadership, energy-forward initiatives, strategic location and the hardworking ethic of its people. ...

"Our investment in this manufacturing and technology center means we will deliver vehicles faster at scale — and fulfill our mission to bring affordable, purpose — built EVs to everyone."

Canoo’s 400-acre campus at the 9,000-acre industrial park will include a full commercialization facility with a paint, body shop and general assembly plant. The campus will also include a low-volume industrialization facility, according to a news release.