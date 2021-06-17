Electric vehicle maker plans to bring 2,000 jobs to northeast Oklahoma

A California-based electric vehicle maker announced Thursday plans to build a micro-megafactory and bring 2,000 jobs to MidAmerica Industrial Park near Pryor.
Canoo plans to open its Oklahoma facility in 2023. A formal announcement of the project is scheduled at 2 p.m. Thursday at the industrial park.
"We invested millions of dollars to find the right location for our manufacturing facility," Canoo Chairman and CEO Tony Aquila said in a statement. "We’re proud to be American-made and to bring more than 2,000 jobs to Oklahoma. because of its leadership, energy-forward initiatives, strategic location and the hardworking ethic of its people. ...
"Our investment in this manufacturing and technology center means we will deliver vehicles faster at scale — and fulfill our mission to bring affordable, purpose — built EVs to everyone."
Canoo’s 400-acre campus at the 9,000-acre industrial park will include a full commercialization facility with a paint, body shop and general assembly plant. The campus will also include a low-volume industrialization facility, according to a news release.
"Oklahoma has always been a pioneer in the energy industry, and this partnership with Canoo shows that our state is an innovation leader in electric vehicle technology," Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said in the release. "We are thrilled to partner with Canoo and Chairman & CEO Tony Aquila to provide high-paying jobs for Oklahomans and position America as the global leader for vehicle manufacturing for decades to come."
While the Oklahoma campus is built, Canoo will partner with Netherlands-based VDL Nedcar to bring its first vehicle to market in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Watch Now: Ways to maintain your mental health, and more videos to improve your life
Check out five ways you can improve and maintain your mental health, how to find the perfect financial advisor, and more videos to improve your life.
Here are five ways you can improve and maintain your mental health.
Comfort food is a short term comfort. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Hope Foods.
Few jobs have the importance of a financial advisor, because whether it’s saving for retirement, long term health care, or a college tuition, …
Buzz60’s Lenneia Batiste has more on what experts say is the perfect house temperature for your pets.
Having the right morning routine will get you energized and organized for the day. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.
You may want to find out more about your parents’ retirement plans. PennyGem’s Natasha Abellard has the story.
The pandemic has taken a major toll on our brains, resulting in horrible sleep patterns. Buzz60’s Lenneia Batiste some easy ways to train your…
Scientists believe that taking short breaks could help you learn a new skill more quickly.
Americans are routinely skipping this step in their self-care routines. Buz60’s Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePo…