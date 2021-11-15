Electric vehicle maker Canoo to add 375 Tulsa jobs, locate technology hub, software development centers

Electric vehicle maker Canoo has partnered with the Tulsa-based George Kaiser Family Foundation and plans to add two centers in Tulsa that will create a combined 375 jobs, the company announced Monday.
Canoo, which this year announced plans to build a plant at MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor, intends to locate a technology hub and software development center in Tulsa, CEO Tony Aquila said during a third-quarter earnings call Monday. The technology hub — another one will be placed in Fayetteville, Arkansas — will support research and development, as well as electronics, power train, battery, vehicle engineering and testing operations.
Canoo's partnership with GKFF will help in its "transformation of Tulsa into a vibrant and inclusive economy while helping us with recruiting, education and diversity of our workforce," Aquila said.
Details on exactly how and when the two centers will be incorporated in Tulsa are being worked out. Details on salary ranges for the new jobs also were not discussed during Monday's call.
"I thank George Kaiser for his leadership in ensuring Tulsa is the land of opportunity, creating a path for families and workers to succeed. Working together, Canoo and the George Kaiser Family Foundation will amplify the impact of our individual investments in Tulsa and contribute to a more diverse, dynamic and competitive local economy," Aquila said in a statement.
"Canoo's American-made electric vehicles will be a catalyst for talent, growth and innovation in Oklahoma."
In addition, the company plans to locate a customer support and finance center in Oklahoma City and move its headquarters from California to Bentonville, Arkansas, where the firm will place an advanced industrialization facility.
Combined, the facilities announced Monday are expected to employ as many as 1,200 people, Aquila said. Definitive agreements for each of the four projects will include about $100 million in additional, nondiluted financial incentives, he said.
"Over the past year, we have made substantial investments in the city's innovation infrastructure through partnerships like the 36 Degrees North Incubator at City Hall and the Greenwood Entrepreneurship Incubator at Morton — both of which have been executed with the goal of supporting the growth of the next generation of innovative companies," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement.
"(Monday's) announcement is yet another sign of the power of these investments, as well as the need to craft innovative workforce and training strategies to prepare more Tulsans for technology-based jobs."
Canoo is targeting about $100 million in vehicle orders in both Oklahoma and Arkansas, Aquila said.
"We are excited to have the Canoo software engineering and tech hubs in Tulsa," Ken Levit, executive director of GKFF, said in a statement.
"The presence of these high quality jobs from Canoo can benefit from and complement the various public-private programs that are based in Tulsa, supported by GKFF and which specialize in critical areas such as automotive and software engineering, cyber security, advanced mobility, among various others.
"I know Tulsa will welcome these new members of our community with open arms and support their success in every way."
A MidAmerica Industrial Park official has said Canoo’s $400 million investment in Pryor will be a "mega microfactory" for its pickup and multipurpose delivery vehicles. Employing as many as 2,000 people, it will include a full commercialization facility with a paint and body shop and general assembly plant.
The campus also will include a low-volume industrialization facility and vocational training center.
The factory is expected to become fully operational by 2024.
"I would like to thank Governor (Kevin) Stitt and Governor (Asa) Hutchinson and their teams for their support and commitment in championing advance manufacturing jobs and high-tech innovation opportunities in their states," Aquila said. "Their forward thinking will create high-tech jobs in their states for the new EV (electric vehicle) economy."
Earlier this year, Aquila said the state of Oklahoma has committed about $300 million in nondiluted financial incentives to support the facility in Pryor. The Oklahoma Department of Commerce declined a request by the Tulsa World for details of those incentives, citing an exemption in the state’s Open Records Act.
"Canoo has already made transformative investments in northeast Oklahoma, and we're grateful the company is furthering its commitment to our region and our workforce," Arthur Jackson, senior vice president of economic development at the Tulsa Regional Chamber, said in a statement.
"Canoo's planned software development center and partnership with GKFF will spur the region's growing technology ecosystem and strengthen our efforts to attract and develop a highly-skilled, diverse workforce. Investments like this wouldn't be possible without the strong public-private partnerships and regional collaboration facilitated through Tulsa's Future."