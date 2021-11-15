Electric vehicle maker Canoo to add 375 Tulsa jobs, locate technology hub, software development centers

"The presence of these high quality jobs from Canoo can benefit from and complement the various public-private programs that are based in Tulsa, supported by GKFF and which specialize in critical areas such as automotive and software engineering, cyber security, advanced mobility, among various others.

"I know Tulsa will welcome these new members of our community with open arms and support their success in every way."

A MidAmerica Industrial Park official has said Canoo’s $400 million investment in Pryor will be a "mega microfactory" for its pickup and multipurpose delivery vehicles. Employing as many as 2,000 people, it will include a full commercialization facility with a paint and body shop and general assembly plant.

The campus also will include a low-volume industrialization facility and vocational training center.

The factory is expected to become fully operational by 2024.

"I would like to thank Governor (Kevin) Stitt and Governor (Asa) Hutchinson and their teams for their support and commitment in championing advance manufacturing jobs and high-tech innovation opportunities in their states," Aquila said. "Their forward thinking will create high-tech jobs in their states for the new EV (electric vehicle) economy."