Electric utilities file for relief from Oklahoma Corporation Commission regarding winter storm

The state's largest electric utilities, OGE Energy Corp. and Public Service Company of Oklahoma, have filed applications with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission to recover fuel costs associated with the recent winter weather event and mitigate the impact on customer bills.
"We understand these fuel cost increases may create hardships for some customers and our priority has been to find a way to minimize those impacts," Matthew Horeled, PSO vice president, regulatory and finance, said in a statement.
"The costs associated with last week's events were extraordinary and this filing is part of our effort to work with customers, regulators and others to find solutions."
PSO will continue to keep in place new and expanded payment plans for customers and will accommodate customers requesting removal from voluntary automatic payment plans.
"Natural gas demand rose dramatically during the recent winter weather, which, combined with severe supply issues, caused a significant escalation in prices," Brian Alford, OG&E spokesman, said in a statement.
"We estimate the cost to support our customers’ demand during the record low cold temperatures to be approximately $1 billion in terms of natural gas and purchased power. To add perspective, this amount exceeds our total fuel costs for all of last year.
"Our normal recovery process would create an excessive burden for our customers because it would require us to recover the fuel costs over the remainder of 2021. We do not want that, so we are taking this unprecedented step to ask the Oklahoma Corporation Commission to extend the recovery period to 10 years instead of a few months. This alternative approach will keep costs down for customers and support State leaders' efforts to lessen the burden on Oklahomans."
Applications from both companies ask the OCC to approve an order for the creation of a regulatory asset for cost recovery of natural gas, purchased power and related costs. A regulatory asset is a specific cost of service recovery that a regulatory agency permits a U.S. public utility to defer to its balance sheet.
Tulsa-based PSO serves 562,000 customers, including about 400,000 in Tulsa.
OG&E serves about 843,000 customers, including 1.5 million in the Oklahoma City metro, and others in Sapulpa, Glenpool and parts of Bixby and Jenks.
Also, Oklahoma Natural Gas has filed an emergency application asking the OCC for approval of special regulatory treatment for abnormal gas supply costs related to the winter storm. A hearing of the matter was scheduled today.
Oklahoma City-based OG&E's application calls for including a portion of the associated fuel costs in its immediate recovery request, which would begin with the April 2021 billing cycle and continue the remainder of the calendar year. This initial step would result in a fuel cost-related increase of less than 10% for an average residential customer’s bill.
To further mitigate the impact on customers, the company is seeking approval to establish alternative regulatory treatment that would delay recovery of the remaining and more substantial balance over a 10-year period beginning in January 2022.
Separate from fuel costs, Oklahoma residential customers may also see a one-time increase in their February bill if they had increased use during the intense cold. The amount will vary based on factors such as how a customer heats their home — electricity versus natural gas, which is the primary heating source in Oklahoma.
OG&E plans to file its testimony in the proceedings within the next few weeks.
PSO offers programs and information to help customers reduce the amount of energy they use. Customers looking for information on how to save money on their electric bills are encouraged to visit PSOklahoma.com/save.
Featured video
Photos: Tulsa's winter weather from above
Weather
Watch Now: Sledders take advantage of winter weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
Weather
A major winter storm blasted Tulsa on Sunday with snow and bitterly cold temperatures. Wind chill values were 12 degrees below zero in the are…
Photos: Tulsa firefighers battle a three alarm blaze next to Marshall Brewing Co.