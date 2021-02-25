Electric utilities file for relief from Oklahoma Corporation Commission regarding winter storm

"Our normal recovery process would create an excessive burden for our customers because it would require us to recover the fuel costs over the remainder of 2021. We do not want that, so we are taking this unprecedented step to ask the Oklahoma Corporation Commission to extend the recovery period to 10 years instead of a few months. This alternative approach will keep costs down for customers and support State leaders' efforts to lessen the burden on Oklahomans."

Applications from both companies ask the OCC to approve an order for the creation of a regulatory asset for cost recovery of natural gas, purchased power and related costs. A regulatory asset is a specific cost of service recovery that a regulatory agency permits a U.S. public utility to defer to its balance sheet.

Tulsa-based PSO serves 562,000 customers, including about 400,000 in Tulsa.

OG&E serves about 843,000 customers, including 1.5 million in the Oklahoma City metro, and others in Sapulpa, Glenpool and parts of Bixby and Jenks.

Also, Oklahoma Natural Gas has filed an emergency application asking the OCC for approval of special regulatory treatment for abnormal gas supply costs related to the winter storm. A hearing of the matter was scheduled today.