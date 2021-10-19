Electric scooter provider Lime surpasses million-ride mark in Tulsa

The city of Tulsa apparently is not souring on Lime.

The San Francisco-based provider of shared electric vehicles announced Tuesday that Tulsa had reached the million-ride threshold, with nearly 240,000 electric scooter passengers taking more than one million trips.

"We are thrilled that Tulsa riders have chosen to ride green on our shared electric scooters over one million times since we launched here in October 2018," Lime General Manager Rob Greenleaf said in a statement.

"Our scooters provide a safe, affordable and sustainable way for residents and visitors to get around the city. Studies have shown that micro-mobility programs around the world are a boon to small businesses and help city economies grow, and we are so honored to serve Tulsa and help support the city’s economic recovery from the pandemic in any way we can."

Since landing in Tulsa, Lime has seen riders take trips totaling 1.2 million miles, equal to five trips from the Earth to the moon. Names one of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential Companies in 2021, Lime has powered more than 200 million rides in more than 150 cities across five continents, spurring a new generation of clean alternatives to car ownership.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}