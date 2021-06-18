Electric car maker plans mega-microfactory, 2,000 jobs for Oklahoma

PRYOR — When the state last year finished runner-up to Austin, Texas, for a Tesla facility, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt said the consolation prize would yield dividends.

It did Thursday.

Electric car manufacturer Canoo announced plans to build a $400 million plant here and create 2,000 jobs at MidAmerica Industrial Park. The Los Angeles-based firm’s “mega-microfactory,” which will sit on 400 acres, is targeted for a 2023 opening.

“It feels like we worked so hard to communicate what we had in a rural area,” MAIP CEO David Stewart said Thursday at a news conference at the 9,000-acre industrial park. “That is very difficult because the metro areas have an advantage on us. So, for us to build enough value out here for a company like that to see and visualize is kind of the ultimate.

“You have the right mix. You have to have a company that wants this kind of area. You have to have an entrepreneurial spirit to take a little bit of a chance outside the big metro. The stars happened to line up on that and it doesn’t happen very often. It’s a big deal.”

Tony Aquila is Canoo’s chairman and chief executive officer.