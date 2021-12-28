Electric bills going up about $5 per month after Corporation Commission OK's PSO rate hike

The utility bills of Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) customers will rise about $5 a month on average under a rate review approved Tuesday by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

Under the agreement, PSO will continue to make system investments needed to improve and maintain a safe, secure and reliable electric grid.

The commission’s order found that the settlement is "fair, just and reasonable."

PSO's current prices are based on 2018 expenses and with this adjustment, rates will remain at or below state, regional and national averages, the company said.

The monthly bill of a residential customer who uses 1,100 kilowatt hours per month would increase $5.07, or less than 5%.

Customers will see the new base rates reflected on their bills no sooner that February, pending final implementation approval of from the corporation commission's public utility division, PSO said. The new base rates are consistent with interim rates already in effect, the utility said.