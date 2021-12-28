Electric bills going up about $5 per month after Corporation Commission OK's PSO rate hike

The utility bills of Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) customers will rise about $5 a month on average under a rate review approved Tuesday by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.
Under the agreement, PSO will continue to make system investments needed to improve and maintain a safe, secure and reliable electric grid.
The commission’s order found that the settlement is "fair, just and reasonable."
PSO's current prices are based on 2018 expenses and with this adjustment, rates will remain at or below state, regional and national averages, the company said.
The monthly bill of a residential customer who uses 1,100 kilowatt hours per month would increase $5.07, or less than 5%.
Customers will see the new base rates reflected on their bills no sooner that February, pending final implementation approval of from the corporation commission's public utility division, PSO said. The new base rates are consistent with interim rates already in effect, the utility said.
"We appreciate the thorough review and constructive work of the Corporation Commission and all the parties involved in the case," PSO President and CEO Peggy Simmons said in a statement. "We recognize that increasing costs for products and services are concerning and all of us at PSO are committed to balancing affordability and reliability for the service we provide."
Corporation commissioners OK'd Tuesday's order without oral comment.
In a separate application scheduled for resolution early next year, PSO is seeking to recover hundreds of millions of dollars in fuel costs derived from the prolonged cold snap in February.
Those expenditures, if OK’d, would be spread over more than 20 years and would raise the average residential customer’s bill, according to early estimates, by $4.02 a month, PSO said.
Earlier this year, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed two bills designed to mitigate sharp increases in gas and electric bills resulting from the roughly 10-day deep freeze, which led to rolling power interruptions.
The laws, which offer low-interest loans to Oklahoma utilities through the Oklahoma Development Finance Authority, will allow utilities to spread their costs to customers over as much as 30 years. The loans would be used by utilities to pay fuel costs incurred during the winter event, and they would be repaid by surcharges to utility bills.
PSO serves about 562,000 customers, including about 400,000 in the Tulsa metro, as well as most of southwest and southeast Oklahoma.
Earlier this month, the Corporation Commission approved an order reducing OG&E's monthly costs to about $2 per month over 28 years for cost incurred during the February cold snap.
OG&E’s largest customer base is the Oklahoma City metro but also provides service in Sapulpa, Glenpool, Bixby and parts of Jenks.
