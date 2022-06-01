Educators to gather Friday at Port of Muskogee's workforce development initiative

More than 30 educators from around Muskogee County will participate Friday in the STEM Educator Summit, the Port of Muskogee's workforce development initiative.

The daylong event will feature hands-on activities and tours at DalTile, Acme Engineering, Advantage Controls, B&T Group, Trafera and Connors State College. Northeastern State University and Indian Capital Technology Center will also participate.

"Teachers are the key to promoting STEM education," Jeff O’Neal, President of Advantage Controls, said in statement. "If teachers are excited and well-informed, they can bring STEM content to the classroom and we can reach the kids necessary rebuild the technical workforce needed for the future growth our company and the Muskogee community."

Darla Heller is deputy director of Port of Muskogee Workforce Development.

"The goal of the STEM Educator Summit is to inspire teachers by giving them the chance to see local examples and practical applications of the math and science they are teaching in the classrooms," she said. "Long term, the objective is to reach area students early to encourage and develop a future workforce pipeline for the local technology sectors and manufacturing industries."

The Port of Muskogee engages in workforce development to ensure Muskogee County companies have direct access to sources of training and talent to grow their businesses.

The mission of the Muskogee City-County Port Authority is to promote the development of port facilities and activities and continue the viability of the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System.

The Muskogee City-County Port Authority works in partnership with the City, County and Muskogee Foundation to implement industrial and workforce development programs designed to increase business investment and job opportunities in the Muskogee area.

