Economic development manager among two hires for City of Broken Arrow staff

BROKEN ARROW — The city has filled two slots on its staff.
Jennifer Rush has been named economic development manager and Makala Barton community relations liaison. Rush takes over for Norm Stephens, She takes over for Norm Stephens, who was promoted in February to the position of assistant city manager of administration.
Rush will lead the tourism and economic development team and spur the city's economic development efforts. Barton will assist the city manager in finding community partners, user groups and stakeholder groups.
Rush's first day was Monday and Barton will start April 12.
Tags
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.
Rhett Morgan
Staff Writer
I'm in my fourth decade as a reporter. I cover real-estate development, manufacturing, aerospace, entrepreneurship and all other topics related to the Work and Money section.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.