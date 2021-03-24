 Skip to main content
Economic development manager among two hires for City of Broken Arrow staff

Jennifer Rush

Rush

 Michael Dekker

BROKEN ARROW — The city has filled two slots on its staff.

Jennifer Rush has been named economic development manager and Makala Barton community relations liaison. Rush takes over for Norm Stephens, She takes over for Norm Stephens, who was promoted in February to the position of assistant city manager of administration.

Rush will lead the tourism and economic development team and spur the city's economic development efforts. Barton will assist the city manager in finding community partners, user groups and stakeholder groups.

Rush's first day was Monday and Barton will start April 12.

