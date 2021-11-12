Eastgate Metroplex, former mall, adds and renews commercial leases

When you're helping steer a large commercial real estate company in New York, municipal pride is admirable.

But for Michael Seidenfeld, chief operating officer of Brooklyn-based Shelbourne, it's important to see beyond the Big Apple.

"The world doesn't start and end on the East Coast," he said. "The East Coast has a lot of advantages. We're in Brooklyn, New York. We're in the biggest single borough. We are New York. Our history is in investing in New York.

"… But for us to compete at the size that we are, going out and seeing the rest of the world and finding these areas where there is tremendous growth is a better business plan for us."

A big part of that plan has been Tulsa.

Shelbourne purchased the Eastgate Metroplex, a shopping mall-turned roughly million-square-foot office center, in mid-2019. And instead of flailing in commercial waters deepened by COVID, the company has risen with the tide.