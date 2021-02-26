Earnings for Tulsa-based AAON rise nearly 50% in 2020

Tulsa-based AAON saw its earnings grow 47% in 2020.
Earnings for the HVAC manufacturer were $79 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, compared to $53.7 million, or $1.02 per diluted share in 2019.
Fourth-quarter earnings for the company rose 9.4%, going from $17.3 million, or $0.33 per diluted share in 2019, to $18.8 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, over the same period '20.
"Our fourth quarter results demonstrate demand slowed as we finished the year," Gary Fields, president and CEO, said in a statement. "The outlook for 2021 continues to present uncertainty, especially for the first half of the year. Architectural billings and nonresidential construction starts in 2020 suggest new construction demand will be soft, particularly in end-markets significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic such as the hospitality and office building markets.
"However, new bookings in the fourth quarter still grew year-over-year 6%, and demand so far in 2021 has been surprisingly solid …"
