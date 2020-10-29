Earnings for ONEOK jump 14% year-over-year in third quarter

Tulsa-based ONEOK reported third-quarter earnings 14% greater than the same period a year ago.

ONEOK posted net income of $312.3 million, or 70 cents per diluted shared, during the third quarter compared to $309.2 million, or 74 cents per diluted share, during that quarter in 2019.

“Third-quarter results were driven by curtailed volume returning to our system, resulting in improved earnings,” Terry K. Spencer, ONEOK president and chief executive officer, said in a statement.

“NGL (natural gas liquids) volumes across all of our operating areas have exceeded pre-pandemic levels, and natural gas volumes processed in the Rocky Mountain region have exceeded 1.2 billion cubic feet per day. Volumes achieved in September were more in-line with our original pre-pandemic 2020 expectations.”

