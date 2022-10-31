Earnings for ONE Gas climb nearly 17% in third quarter

Earnings for Tulsa-based ONE Gas grew 16.7% in the third quarter.

Net income for the company was $23.7 million, or 44 cents per diluted share, compared to $20.3 million, or 38 cents per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.

The board of ONE Gas declared a quarterly dividend of 62 cents per share, or $2.48 per share on an annual basis, payable Dec. 1 to shareholders at the close of business Nov. 15.

"Our third quarter results demonstrate consistency and our focus on execution," Robert S. McAnnally, president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. "Thanks to our employees for their ongoing commitment to our customers and the communities we serve."

ONE Gas provides natural gas distribution services to more than 2 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas.

