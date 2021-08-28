 Skip to main content
Earn $600 bonus by delivering the Tulsa World
The Tulsa World is paying a $600 sign-on bonus for carriers to deliver the newspaper to home subscribers.

Carriers are needed for routes in Tulsa and the area, including Bixby, Broken Arrow, Claremore, Collinsville, Eucha, Jay, Jenks, Langley, Owasso, Ponca City, Sand Springs, Sapulpa and Skiatook.

“This is a great part-time job for those with kids in sports and a great way for seniors to supplement their income,” said Mark Appleby, audience growth and distribution manager for the Tulsa World.

“We serve our home delivery customers because they support us. We deliver to people but also schools, retail outlets, hotels, city, county and state government.”

Carriers can earn as much as $1,200 a month on top of the $600 bonus. Delivery hours are 2 to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday and 2 to 7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Candidates will need to provide their own vehicle and have a valid driver’s license and proof of insurance.

For more information or to apply, call 918-581-8584 or go online to tinyurl.com/TWcarrier.

