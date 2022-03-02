Dutch Bros. Coffee coming soon to Sand Springs

If you’ve never heard of Dutch Bros. Coffee, you’re not alone.

But that won’t likely be true for long.

One of the fastest-rising coffee chains in the country, Dutch Bros. is coming to Sand Springs, City Manager Mike Carter announced at Monday evening’s City Council meeting.

The store will be just south of Chik-Fil-A on the west side of Oklahoma 97 at Main Street.

“I know our public sometimes thinks we don’t tell them what’s going on, and it’s because we can’t because we’re normally under use agreements,” Carter said, “but tonight it’s my pleasure to announce” the Dutch Bros. Coffee deal.

“Building permits have been issued, and construction will commence immediately,” he said. “Construction will take three to four months, we believe."

Carter said Dutch Bros. Coffee approached the city about opening a location here.

“We get all sorts of solicitations from people who want to be in our city, and we’re pretty choosy about who we bring in, and Dutch Bros. is one of those really sought-after places to join because of their product,” he said.

“After looking into the company, we agreed that they would be a good fit for Sand Springs.

“It’s important to the council that we bring in the brands that will be popular with our citizens, and we work hard to do that,” Carter said. “That being said, when people say we just need to call up their favorite business to bring to town, we hope people understand that it is much more complex than that.”

But “we’re very happy to be chosen by them, and we think they’re going to fit in really well here in Sand Springs.”

Sand Springs will be home to the fourth Dutch Bros. location in the Tulsa metro area. Stores are already open at 51st Street and Yale Avenue in Tulsa and at Elm Street and Veterans Drive in Jenks. A Broken Arrow store is set to open Friday at Kenosha Street and Lynn Lane Road.

Elsewhere in Oklahoma, Dutch Bros. has stores in Stillwater, Midwest City, Oklahoma City, Yukon and Norman, with locations opening soon in Claremore and Edmond.

Dutch Bros. Coffee's online menu lists about 50 basic beverages, including coffees, teas, energy drinks, hot chocolate, smoothies and more, and a long list of flavor add-ons for drink customization makes for nearly endless options.

Beyond drinks, the stores offer a small selection of muffin tops and granola bars.

The company — begun by brothers Travis and Dane Boersma in 1992 in Grants Pass, Oregon, as a pushcart espresso vendor — is sweeping the country, having not only survived but thrived during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic so far.

In April 2020, just as the nation’s businesses were closing their doors and rolling up the sidewalks, Dutch Bros. saw its traffic decline by about 11.4%, according to analytics website Placer.ai.

What makes that significant, however, is that Starbucks and Dunkin saw traffic at their stores fall off by 60%, Placer.ai reported.

Unlike its better-known competitors, Dutch Bros. already had a well-established drive-through business model, providing for minimal customer contact.

And April 2020 wasn’t a fluke. In the spring and early summer of 2020, Dutch Bros. not only made up that 11.4% drop but saw its traffic surge by more than 50%, even as visits to Starbucks and Dunkin' remained below pre-pandemic levels, Placer.ai said.

Dutch Bros. is still leading the pack.

Data from Placer.ai shows that as of last September, Dutch Bros. received 113.8% more visits than it had in October 2019, compared with an 11.9% increase for Dunkin' and a 1.8% decrease for Starbucks.

According to the company’s website, it has nearly 500 stores in 11 states and counting, with most locations out west, although its expansion is rapidly moving to the middle of the country and eastward.

