Downtown WPX building still set to be completed, seeking tenants, despite merger with Devon Energy

WPX's downtown 11-story building that was to be its new headquarters is still scheduled to be completed by year’s end despite the company's buyout announced last fall, officials said.

Efforts are continuing to lease all of the 260,000 square feet of office and retail space for the building, which is being constructed at the site of the former Spaghetti Warehouse restaurant at 222 N. Detroit Ave.

Oklahoma City-based Devon Energy agreed to buy Tulsa-based WPX Energy for $2.56 billion in an all-stock deal that is sending WPX to Devon's headquarters in Oklahoma City, officials announced in September.

“From a business standpoint, the (building) project represents a significant investment on our part,” WPX spokesman Kelly Swan said in September.