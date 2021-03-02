Downtown WPX building still set to be completed, seeking tenants, despite merger with Devon Energy

WPX's downtown 11-story building that was to be its new headquarters is still scheduled to be completed by year’s end despite the company's buyout announced last fall, officials said.
Efforts are continuing to lease all of the 260,000 square feet of office and retail space for the building, which is being constructed at the site of the former Spaghetti Warehouse restaurant at 222 N. Detroit Ave.
Oklahoma City-based Devon Energy agreed to buy Tulsa-based WPX Energy for $2.56 billion in an all-stock deal that is sending WPX to Devon's headquarters in Oklahoma City, officials announced in September.
“From a business standpoint, the (building) project represents a significant investment on our part,” WPX spokesman Kelly Swan said in September.
“We obviously want to optimize this investment, which means finishing the project in some way — either in its original or a modified form — to create a premium, marquee property for which the community is proud."
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum also said he was assured by WPX CEO Rick Muncrief that the building will be completed.
“That’s the nightmare scenario … that you have a half-finished building with a hole in the ground that’s just sitting there,” the mayor said in September. “That is not going to happen, I’ve been assured of that.”
Bynum called the building that is under way “one of the more important construction projects in Tulsa in the last quarter century.” He added that he is optimistic the structure could be occupied by “great talent” already in Tulsa, or “training and bringing great talent” to the site.