Downtown Tulsa hotel unveils Greenwood artwork

Thanks to a pair of artists, a slice of the historic Greenwood District now resides in a downtown Tulsa hotel.

Chris “Sker” Rogers on Friday unveiled roughly a 160-square-foot mural that adorns the lobby of the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 310 E. Archer St.

The vinyl installation is a collaboration between the Tulsa-born muralist and graffiti artist and Donald “Scribe” Ross of Kansas City.

“It is an interpretative piece, really,” Rogers said. “It is a collage of different photographic and graphic elements that represent the sights and the sentiments to be found within Greenwood.”

Rogers recently worked on the Jackie Robinson mural that overlooks ONEOK Field and was project manager for the nearby Black Wall Street mural, which was painted by Ross in 2018.

Pete Patel, whose company owns and operates Holiday Inn Express & Suites, approached Rogers about doing the project.