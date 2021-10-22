Downtown Tulsa co-working business expands by 150% after 15,000-square-foot expansion

A downtown co-working facility has spread out.

The Root Coworking, a shared office space at 110 S. Hartford Ave., opened a 15,000-square-foot expansion three weeks ago. It bumps to about 25,000 square feet the Hartford footprint for the company, which was co-founded by Ben Von Drehle in late 2019.

"Our downstairs expansion has taken on a little bit of a different layout than our upstairs space," Von Drehle said by phone. "It's more private offices, meeting rooms. We're really catering to the demand that we've seen.

"We had a waiting list of about 30 companies looking for a private office. We wanted to provide a solution for them."

The new space features 27 private offices designed for two to eight people and five team suites for companies with at least 10 employees. The area also has a wraparound hospitality bar that provides a "coffee shop experience" and serves pastries, Von Drehle.

"I kind of hate using the pandemic as a crutch to lean on but with more people now working remotely than ever before, we've just seen a huge uptick for flex work space and the offerings we provide," Von Drehle said. "Working from home doesn't work for everyone.